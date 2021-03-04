CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on February 23, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Amigos Mex LLC

Dba Abbotts Bar & Grill

5805 State Bridge Rd

Suite D

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Angel Gonzalez,

Roberto Soto,

Laura Bueno-Flores and

Robert Vazquez

