CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-21

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 937 1734 7781

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

July 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

d/b/a Cracker Barrel #611

5580 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Registered Agent: Michael Sard

