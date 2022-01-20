NOTICE
CITY OF ROSWELL
PUBLIC HEARING
PLACE
ROSWELL CITY HALL
38 HILL STREET, SUITE 215
DATE & TIME
Thursday, February 3, 2022,
at 10:00 A.M.
PURPOSE
APPLICATION FOR:
Package/Liquor, Beer & Wine
APPLICANT
Shehnaz Singh
BUSINESS NAME
Satnam Enterprises, LLC
d/b/a Roswell Beverage Depot
BUSINESS ADDRESS
10498 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
