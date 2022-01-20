NOTICE

CITY OF ROSWELL

PUBLIC HEARING

PLACE

ROSWELL CITY HALL

38 HILL STREET, SUITE 215

DATE & TIME

Thursday, February 3, 2022,

at 10:00 A.M.

PURPOSE

APPLICATION FOR:

Package/Liquor, Beer & Wine

APPLICANT

Shehnaz Singh

BUSINESS NAME

Satnam Enterprises, LLC

d/b/a Roswell Beverage Depot

BUSINESS ADDRESS

10498 Alpharetta Highway

Roswell, GA 30076

