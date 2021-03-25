City of Milton
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton, GA will offer the following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, April 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Monday April 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the City’s website’s home page at www.cityofmiltonga.us by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com
Vehicles:
2013 Ford Taurus 2015 Ford Taurus
2013 Ford Taurus 2009 Ford Crown Vic
2013 Ford Taurus 2007 Ford Expedition
Equipment:
(3) Pro Laser III Lidar units – sold individually, not as a Lot
Lot of (18) 2007 Motorola XTL5000 radios
Portable Speed Sign Trailer
The buyer will have up to five (5) business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or cashier’s check and ten (10) business days to remove the equipment.
The equipment will be available for inspection by appointment only at Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690-B Hwy 9 North, Milton GA 30004. Please direct appointment inquires to scott.mulvey@cityofmiltonga.us .
