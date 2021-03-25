Jones Bridge Road Widening community Community input Input Meeting set for April 1
The community is invited to provide input on the Jones Bridge Road Widening (from Waters Road to State Bridge Road) TSPLOST Project at a community input meeting set for Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The project includes widening Jones Bridge Road and add pedestrian facilities. As requested by City Council, this second community meeting will be held to share the plans following the engineering phase.
Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the City’s website on April 1.
Ways to participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: (Zoom link will be available on the day of the public input meeting). Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
a. For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
b. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.