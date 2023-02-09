CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-02
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 861 2832 2279
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: RNR RCMH, LLC
d/b/a Rock N Roll Sushi
5530 Windward Parkway, Suite #C300
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Owner: RNR RCMH, LLC
Registered Agent: Jeanne Harvey