 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public Notice

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-02

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

rock n roll sushi

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 861 2832 2279

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: RNR RCMH, LLC

d/b/a Rock N Roll Sushi

5530 Windward Parkway, Suite #C300

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: RNR RCMH, LLC

Registered Agent: Jeanne Harvey