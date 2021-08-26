CITY OF MILTON
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Mayor and Council of the City of Milton wish to notify the public of the upcoming meetings pertaining to the FY 2022 proposed Annual Operating and Capital Budget:
1. Public Hearing: A public hearing will be held at the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed budget.
2. Public Hearing: A second public hearing will be held at the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed budget.
3. Budget Adoption: The FY 2022 budget will be considered for adoption by the Mayor and Council after the public hearing at the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
These meetings will be held at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004.
The proposed budget will be available for review upon request at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the City’s website at www.cityofmiltonga.us the Thursday prior to the first public hearing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.