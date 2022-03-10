OPEN HOUSE
NEW COUNCIL MEET AND GREET
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Thursday, March 31, 2022
In conformance with the Georgia Open Meetings Law, please note a quorum of the City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council Members may be in attendance at an Open House and New Council Meet and Greet scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022 on the third floor of City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. This event will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and is open to the Public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions or need assistance.
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk