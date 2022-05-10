CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-16
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 885 1481 7895
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
May 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.
d/b/a Revolving Sushi Factory
865 North Main Street #108
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner: Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.
Registered Agent: Scott Hamilton