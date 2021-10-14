Information Meeting

Modification of Zoning Conditions

A meeting open to the public will be held to discuss a proposed modification of zoning conditions applicable to 600 Ashwood Parkway, Dunwoody, to allow a retail/restaurant building. This meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and will be held in the private dining room in the Eclipse di Luna restaurant at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346.

