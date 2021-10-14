Information Meeting
Modification of Zoning Conditions
A meeting open to the public will be held to discuss a proposed modification of zoning conditions applicable to 600 Ashwood Parkway, Dunwoody, to allow a retail/restaurant building. This meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and will be held in the private dining room in the Eclipse di Luna restaurant at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.