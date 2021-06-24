CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-20

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 943 2644 6970

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

July 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: CUN Alpharetta Inc.

d/b/a Curry Up Now

24 South Main Street, Suite 2A

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: CUN Alpharetta Inc.

Registered Agent: Sandeep Sunner

