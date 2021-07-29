CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on June 28, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Angelos Pizza LLC

Angelo’s Pizza

5725 State Bridge Rd

Suite 108

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Angelos Pizza LLC

Angelo’s Pizza

5725 State Bridge Rd

Suite 108

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner,,Nayelli Hernandez

