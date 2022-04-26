 Skip to main content
Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PH-22-AB-12

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 898 8560 3178

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

May 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Sulit Coffee & Wine Bar, LLC

4150 Old Milton Parkway Suite 120

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner: Sulit Coffee & Wine Bar, LLC

Registered Agent: Danielle Crawford