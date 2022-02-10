 Skip to main content
Johns Creek

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on January 27, 2022 for consumption of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Itala Pizza LLC

Dba Itala Pizza

11720 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite 150

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Itala Pizza LLC

Dba Itala Pizza

11720 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite 150

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owners, Dervis Ozbey

