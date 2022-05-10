CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-14
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 814 3099 3836
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
May 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Package Store
Retail Package Sales
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: 3325 Alpharetta Package, LLC
d/b/a Liquor Emporium
3325 Old Milton Parkway, Suite B
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner and Registered Agent: Hussein Sultan