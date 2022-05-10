CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-14

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 814 3099 3836

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

May 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Package Store

Retail Package Sales

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: 3325 Alpharetta Package, LLC

d/b/a Liquor Emporium

3325 Old Milton Parkway, Suite B

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner and Registered Agent: Hussein Sultan