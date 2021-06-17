CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Presentation of Fiscal Year 2022 Budget
PUBLIC HEARING
The proposed FY2022 Budget will be presented to the Council during their June 21, 2021 5:00pm Work Session. A PUBLIC HEARING regarding the 2022 Fiscal Year Proposed Budget will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in conjunction with the regular Council Meeting. Both the Work Session and Public Hearing will be held at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget will be available on the City website and a copy will be placed at City Hall for review.
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk
