CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE:

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on

March 22, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME:

James Ware/Sax Blues & Jazz Café

Dba Sax Blues & Jazz Cafe

11875 Jones Bridge Rd

Suite F

Johns Creek, GA 30005

OWNER/OFFICERS:

James Ware/Sax Blues & Jazz Café

Dba Sax Blues & Jazz Cafe

11875 Jones Bridge Rd

Suite F

Johns Creek, GA 30005

Owner, James Ware

