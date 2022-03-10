PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY RETREAT
The members of the Development Authority of Alpharetta, Georgia plan to attend a strategic planning retreat where a quorum of the members will be present. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss the Development Authority’s finances, goals, incentives, initiatives, and direction. There will also be a partner update from the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and breakout strategy sessions.
The retreat will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and will take place at Coalition Food & Beverage, which is located at 50 Canton Street, Suite 108, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
The meeting agenda and minutes for the upcoming 2022 Alpharetta Development Authority Retreat will be posted to the City of Alpharetta’s online Meeting Manager Portal at www.alpharetta.ga.us.