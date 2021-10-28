Public Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING MORATORIUM
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., the Milton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the possible adoption and/or extension of a moratorium on the acceptance of alcohol applications, building permit applications, and LDP applications for Farm Wineries within the City of Milton. This moratorium, if approved, will continue while the City otherwise modifies its land use code regarding farm wineries. The public hearing will be held at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004. All City of Milton residents and any other affected and/or interested persons are invited and encouraged to attend.
This the 20th day of October 2021.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.