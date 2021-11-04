City of Milton

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the

following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, November 22, 2021 at

9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through

the city's website's home page at www.cityofmiltonga.us by following the link

provided for www.GovDeals.com.

Fire Apparatus:

2007 Pierce Enforcer

The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or

cashier's check and 10 business days to remove the apparatus. The apparatus will

be available for inspection, by appointment only, at 750 Hickory Flat Rd, Milton

