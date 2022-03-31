CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-10

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 991 0914 4725

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

April 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Palm 78, LLC

5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: Palm 78, LLC

Registered Agent: Michael C. Jones