PUBLIC NOTICE
Haynes Bridge Road Community Input Meeting (End of Engineering Phase) set for March 18, 2021
The community is invited to provide input on the Haynes Bridge Road Widening project at a community input meeting set for Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The project includes widening Haynes Bridge Road from two to four lanes and the addition of pedestrian facilities along the corridor. The widening is proposed between Old Alabama Road and Mansell Road to reduce congestion in the area and promote connectivity using both sidewalks and trails.
During the meeting, City Staff will present a final concept that is representative of the Engineering Phase designs and right-of-way impacts of the project. The final concept also address concerns raised in the Concept Phase public input period. Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project once more. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website on March 18th.
Ways to participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97731782766?pwd=bHo5SjZIM3ZhNXpOTmxIQmJWeVRQUT09 Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
a. For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
b. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
