CITY OF MILTON
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-01
PLACE:
CITY HALL
2006 HERITAGE WALK
MILTON, GA 30004
DATE & TIME:
2/7/22 6:00 PM
PURPOSE:
Chapter 4 Consumption on Premises
Wine, Malt Beverages, Distilled Spirits, Sunday Sales, and Resident Caterer
APPLICANT:
Tres Lunas
12635 Crabapple Road Suite 320 Milton, Georgia 30004
Debra Rouillier, Contact
678-587-5300
