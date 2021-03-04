Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that a quorum of the City Council of Milton,
Georgia may be present on March 8, 2021 beginning at 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM
attending a Strategic Planning Work Session which will be held in the Greater
North Fulton Chamber of Commerce office located at 11605 Haynes Bridge
Road, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009.
This Public Notice is in accordance with O.C.G.A. §50-14-1. No final action or
other official business will be transacted.
This the 22nd day of February 2021.
________________________
Tammy L. Lowit, City Clerk
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.