Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held on the 7th day of September, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia before the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton at which time ordinances pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment and decisions pertaining to the use of additional occupational tax revenue shall be sounded and adopted.
The proposed budget amendments will be available for review at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.cityofmiltonga.us the Thursday prior to the meeting.
This public hearing is in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5 and O.C.G.A. 48-13-28. All citizens and stakeholders of Milton are invited to attend