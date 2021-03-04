CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-08

Please note that, due to ongoing

efforts to encourage “social

distancing” in response to the

COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting

will be conducted virtually using

Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or

Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/93812766380

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Tucano Steakhouse, LLC

d/b/a Passador Brazilian Steakhouse

2355 Mansell Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner

Tucano Steakhouse, LLC

Registered Agent

Nelcir Muller

Load comments