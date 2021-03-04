CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-21-AB-08
Please note that, due to ongoing
efforts to encourage “social
distancing” in response to the
COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting
will be conducted virtually using
Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or
Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us/j/93812766380
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Tucano Steakhouse, LLC
d/b/a Passador Brazilian Steakhouse
2355 Mansell Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Owner
Tucano Steakhouse, LLC
Registered Agent
Nelcir Muller
