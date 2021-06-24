CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-21-AB-19
Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 943 2644 6970
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
July 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Another Broken Egg of Alpharetta, LLC
d/b/a Another Broken Egg Cafe
4075 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 1
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner: Another Broken Egg of Alpharetta, LLC
Registered Agent: Henry M. Feinstein
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.