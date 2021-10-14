PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

ARTS and CULTURE BOARD

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING NOTICE

The Arts and Culture Board of the City of Johns Creek will hold a SPECIAL CALLED MEETING on Monday, October 18th at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss a presentation to City Council. The meeting will take place at Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive Johns Creek, GA 30097. Please contact the City Clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions.

Allison Tarpley, City Clerk

