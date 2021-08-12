CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-23

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 986 2164 3579

Dial In: 1-646-558-8656

August 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Cactus Cantina, Inc.

d/b/a Cactus Cantina

3055 North Point Parkway Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner: Jovito Garcia

Registered Agent: Emily Abdelrazeq

