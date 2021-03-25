CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-11

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 964 5468 2137

Dial In: 1-646-558-8656

April 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Package Store

Retail Package Sales

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: SJIJ, LLC

d/b/a All Time Wine And Spirits

5540 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: SJIJ, LLC

Registered Agent: Jung Sik Yang

