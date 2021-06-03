Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING MORATORIUM

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., the Milton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the possible adoption and/or extension of a moratorium on the acceptance of alcohol applications, building permit applications, and LDP applications for Farm Wineries within the City of Milton. This moratorium, if approved, will continue while the City otherwise modifies its land use code regarding farm wineries. The public hearing will be held at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walks, Milton, Georgia 30004. All City of Milton residents and any other affected and/or interested persons are invited and encouraged to attend.

This the 26th day of May 2021.

_______________________

City of Milton, City Council

