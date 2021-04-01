CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-12

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 949 2162 1996

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

April 8, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Hotel

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: NAGA Associates, LLC

d/b/a Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta North / Alpharetta

4025 Windward Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owners: NAGA Associates, LLC

Registered Agent: Michael Sard

