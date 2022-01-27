CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on January 3, 2022 for Package of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Arshaan Enterprises Inc

Dba BP Jones Bridge

10930 Jones Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Arshaan Enterprises Inc

Dba BP Jones Bridge

10930 Jones Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owners, Rita Sahney

