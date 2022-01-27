CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on January 3, 2022 for Package of Malt Beverage and Wine.
BUSINESS NAME
Arshaan Enterprises Inc
Dba BP Jones Bridge
10930 Jones Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
OWNER/OFFICERS
Arshaan Enterprises Inc
Dba BP Jones Bridge
10930 Jones Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Owners, Rita Sahney
