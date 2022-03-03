 Skip to main content
Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-05

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer,

Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 946 6113 7867

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

March 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Fogon and Lions, LLC

10 Roswell Street, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner

Fogon and Lions, LLC

Registered Agent

Julio Delgado