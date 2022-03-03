CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-05
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 946 6113 7867
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
March 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Fogon and Lions, LLC
10 Roswell Street, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner
Fogon and Lions, LLC
Registered Agent
Julio Delgado