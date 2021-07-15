CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on July 6, 2021 for Package of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

MS3 Investment Inc

Dba Valero Food Mart

10945 Jones Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Owners Susmita Pahari

