CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on October 13, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Business Owner Innovation Social Group LLC

CRU Lounge

11105 State Bridge Road

Suite 200

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Business Owner Innovation Social Group LLC

CRU Lounge

11105 State Bridge Road

Suite 200

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Load comments