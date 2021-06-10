CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-21-AB-17
Please note that, due to ongoing
efforts to encourage “social
distancing” in response to the
COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting
will be conducted virtually using
Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet
or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 957 7181 0217
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
June 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Gas Station / Convenience Store
Retail Package Sales
Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Winward Shell Inc.
6185 Windward Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner
Hameedullah Panjwani
Registered Agent
Noorallah Panjwani
