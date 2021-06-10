CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-17

Please note that, due to ongoing

efforts to encourage “social

distancing” in response to the

COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting

will be conducted virtually using

Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet

or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 957 7181 0217

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

June 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Gas Station / Convenience Store

Retail Package Sales

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Winward Shell Inc.

6185 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner

Hameedullah Panjwani

Registered Agent

Noorallah Panjwani

Load comments