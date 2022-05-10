CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-15
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 814 3099 3836
Dial In: +1 646-558-8656 US
May 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Dog Park
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine, & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Fetch Alpharetta, LLC
11440 Maxwell Road
Alpharetta, GA 30009
OWNER
Fetch Alpharetta, LLC
REGISTERED AGENT
Stephen Ochs