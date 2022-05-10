CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-15

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 814 3099 3836

Dial In: +1 646-558-8656 US

May 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Dog Park

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine, & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Fetch Alpharetta, LLC

11440 Maxwell Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

OWNER

Fetch Alpharetta, LLC

REGISTERED AGENT

Stephen Ochs