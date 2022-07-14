 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milton

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sale of Property

PUBLIC NOTICE I hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the

following property for sale at auction beginning Friday, July 22, 2022 at

9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available

through the city’s website’s home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the

link provided for www.GovDeals.com.

Vehicle:

2010 Ford F150

The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money

order, or cashier’s check and 10 business days to remove the vehicle. The

vehicle will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at Milton City Hall,2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to david.

bergmaier@miltonga.gov