PUBLIC NOTICE I hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the
following property for sale at auction beginning Friday, July 22, 2022 at
9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available
through the city’s website’s home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the
link provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Vehicle:
2010 Ford F150
The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money
order, or cashier’s check and 10 business days to remove the vehicle. The
vehicle will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at Milton City Hall,2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to david.