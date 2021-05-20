Georgia Department of Transportation

Requests Feedback & Comments

For P.I. No. 0017187

Fulton County

The Georgia Department of Transportation is placing project information for review and feedback into an internet platform to allow citizens to review and comment on the proposed project. We appreciate your participation in this process.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has posted information at www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach related to the proposed widening of State Route (SR) 120/Old Milton Parkway from North Point Parkway to Kimball Bridge Road.

• On the webpage go to “Upcoming Public Meetings” or “Recently Held Public Meetings.”

• Select “View Info” for SR 120/Old Milton Pkwy at North Point Pkwy to Kimball Bridge Rd.

• Once on the project page click on the links and comment.

This project proposes to provide widen SR 120 from four (4) to six (6) lanes between North Point Parkway and Kimball Bridge Road, a distance of two (2) miles, within the City of Alpharetta, Fulton County, Georgia. Additionally, the project would replace the two existing bridges (eastbound & westbound), that span over Big Creek and the Big Creek Greenway Trail. No detours would be required; temporary closure of the trail segment within the project may be required during bridge construction.

The purpose of this internet posting is to replace an in-person meeting, while allowing the public to review the proposed project, provide feedback, or write in with questions.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information:

To request materials in accessible formats for people with disabilities contact the District Planning and Programing Liaison, Joshua Higgins, at 770-216-3896.

Comments will be accepted concerning this project until Thursday, June 17, 2021. Written statements may be submitted to:

Mr. Eric Duff

State Environmental Administrator

Georgia Department of Transportation

600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor

Atlanta, Georgia 30308

