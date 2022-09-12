PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., the Milton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the possible extension of an existing moratorium on the acceptance of new alcohol applications and applications for development permits, building permits, rezonings, modifications, variances, use permits, warrants, or any other permit provided in the zoning ordinance for use of property for craft beer and/or wine markets, limited tap establishments, limited service restaurants, breweries, micro-breweries, distilleries, micro-distilleries, and consumption on-premises other than incidental service, BYOB, farm wineries, golf courses, hotels, special events facilities or eating establishments in the City of Milton. The public hearing will be held at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004. All City of Milton residents and any other affected and/or interested persons are invited and encouraged to attend.
Milton