NOTICE

CITY OF ROSWELL

PUBLIC HEARING

PLACE

ROSWELL CITY HALL

38 HILL STREET, SUITE 215

DATE & TIME

Thursday, February 3, 2022,

at 10:00 A.M.

PURPOSE

APPLICATION FOR:

Limited Pouring Beer & Wine

APPLICANT

John Yoon

BUSINESS NAME

Thai Kitchen

BUSINESS ADDRESS

11255 Woodstock Road

Roswell, GA 30075

