CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-01
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 814 1190 5527
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
February 13, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Convenience Store
Retail Package Sales
Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: AK Alpha Enterprise, LLC
3445 Webb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Owner: AK Alpha Enterprise, LLC
Registered Agent: Divyesh Shah