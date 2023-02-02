 Skip to main content
Public Notice

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-01

ak enterprise

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 814 1190 5527

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

February 13, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Convenience Store

Retail Package Sales

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: AK Alpha Enterprise, LLC

3445 Webb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: AK Alpha Enterprise, LLC

Registered Agent: Divyesh Shah