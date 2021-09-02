CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

FY 2022 BUDGET ADOPTION

The proposed FY2022 Budget was presented to the Council during their June 21, 2021 5:00 p.m. Work Session. A Public Hearing was held during the July 12, 2021 Council Meeting. Council will hold a second Public Hearing and consider adopting the FY2022 Budget at their regularly scheduled meeting on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Council Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget is available on the City website and a copy is available at City Hall for review.

Allison Tarpley

City Clerk

