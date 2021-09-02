CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
FY 2022 BUDGET ADOPTION
The proposed FY2022 Budget was presented to the Council during their June 21, 2021 5:00 p.m. Work Session. A Public Hearing was held during the July 12, 2021 Council Meeting. Council will hold a second Public Hearing and consider adopting the FY2022 Budget at their regularly scheduled meeting on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Council Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget is available on the City website and a copy is available at City Hall for review.
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.