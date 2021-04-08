CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on

March 29,2021for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

LMWS Inc.

Dba

Nara Cuisine & Lounge

9700 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 110

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER, Leena Mahmoud

