CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-24

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 986 2164 3579

Dial In: 1-646-558-8656

August 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: 360 F & C, LLC

d/b/a Q’Paso Latin Grub

5815 Windward Parkway #202

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owners: Kazeka Muniz and Amanda Bolton

Registered Agent: Kazeka Muniz

