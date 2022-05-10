CITY OF ROSWELL
SURPLUS AUCTION SALE
The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.
The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.
The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
We accept cash, cashier’s check, credit card, certified check or money order. Please make payable to the “City of Roswell”. All sales will be final to the highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or implied.