CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND RETREAT
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Alpharetta plan to attend a strategic planning retreat where a quorum of the members will be present. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss the goals, initiatives, and direction for the City of Alpharetta.
The retreat will take place at the AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, which is located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601. The first session of the retreat will begin on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Broad & Main meeting room and the second session of the retreat will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in The Loft meeting room.
The meeting agenda and minutes for the upcoming 2022 City Council Meeting and Retreat will be posted to the City of Alpharetta’s online Meeting Manager Portal at www.alpharetta.ga.us.
