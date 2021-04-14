PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
April 19, 2021
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold a SPECIAL CALLED MEETING at 6:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021. This Special Called Meeting will be held via Zoom. The purpose of the Special Called Meeting will be to consider the Appointment of the City Clerk. This Special Called Meeting will be live stream to the public through the City of Johns Creek’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov.
Terri Lea Hugie
Assistant City Clerk
