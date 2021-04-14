PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

April 19, 2021

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold a SPECIAL CALLED MEETING at 6:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021. This Special Called Meeting will be held via Zoom. The purpose of the Special Called Meeting will be to consider the Appointment of the City Clerk. This Special Called Meeting will be live stream to the public through the City of Johns Creek’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov.

Terri Lea Hugie

Assistant City Clerk

