THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF SUBDIVISION PLAT APPROVAL
On June 2, 2021, the Community Development Director approved a combination plat to combine lots for the Perimeter Marketplace development at 600 Ashwood Parkway, Dunwoody, GA 30338, pursuant to the procedures in Chapter 16, Land Development. The tax parcel numbers are 18 350 02 001, 18 349 01 046, 18 349 01 048, 18 349 01 037, and 18 350 02 003. Any person aggrieved by the decision may appeal within 30 days of the decision.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.