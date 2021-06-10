THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

NOTICE OF SUBDIVISION PLAT APPROVAL

On June 2, 2021, the Community Development Director approved a combination plat to combine lots for the Perimeter Marketplace development at 600 Ashwood Parkway, Dunwoody, GA 30338, pursuant to the procedures in Chapter 16, Land Development. The tax parcel numbers are 18 350 02 001, 18 349 01 046, 18 349 01 048, 18 349 01 037, and 18 350 02 003. Any person aggrieved by the decision may appeal within 30 days of the decision.

Load comments